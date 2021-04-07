Polish c.bank leaves rates unchanged, as expected

Adds quote, details

WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 0.1% on Wednesday as expected, holding borrowing costs at a record low as it seeks to support the economy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Adam Glapinski has said that he expects rates to remain stable until his term ends in 2022, but rising inflation has led some economists to question whether the bank will be able to stick to its dovish rhetoric.

Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department at Santander Bank Polska, said the decision was in line with expectations.

"Quite a lot has happened since the last meeting of the Council - the zloty has weakened significantly, March inflation clearly exceeded expectations, a new wave of the pandemic has kicked off, and the government has introduced new restrictions," he added.

"Nevertheless, I expect that the official MPC press release will not change significantly and will still be neutral for the monetary policy outlook."

The central bank will issue a press release at 1400 GMT.

Poland's benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since central bankers slashed the cost of borrowing three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the economically damaging COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

All 18 analysts polled by Reuters had expected rates to remain on hold on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Koper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

