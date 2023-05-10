Polish c.bank leaves main interest rate unchanged, as expected

Adds quote, background

WARSAW, May 10 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% on Wednesday as expected, opting to continue with its wait-and-see policy as inflation looks to have peaked.

Inflation in Poland has fallen in the last two months, reaching 14.7% in April, according to a flash estimate from the statistics office. This has led some members of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) to say that rate cuts could be possible later this year.

Governor Adam Glapinski, who will hold a press conference on Thursday, has said that he hopes the first interest rate cut will be possible at the end of the year, but that it will depend on how much inflation eases.

"The decision was without surprises," said Rafal Benecki, chief economist at ING in Warsaw. "Recent weak economic data and the strengthening of the zloty may cause the governor to signal a return of chances for rate cuts before the end of the year, but it will not be a statement with much conviction."

Analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to stay on hold until the end of the year.

Elsewhere in central Europe, Romania's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 7.00% on Wednesday, as expected, and reiterated it saw inflation falling to a single-digit rate by the third quarter.

