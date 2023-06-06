Polish c.bank leaves main interest rate unchanged

By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) held its main interest rate at 6.75% on Tuesday, remaining in wait-and-see mode as speculation grows over when the cost of credit will start to fall.

Although the NBP has not officially ended the tightening cycle it began in 2021, several Monetary Policy Council (MPC) members have hinted that there could be rate cuts towards the end of the year when inflation is forecast to return to single-digits.

"The decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the ninth consecutive meeting was not a surprise and is consistent with the MPC's communication to date," said Urszula Krynska, an economist at PKO BP.

Economists polled by Reuters expect rates to remain at their current level until the end of 2023, but markets are pricing in cuts in the fourth quarter.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1230 GMT and Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference on Wednesday.

In May Glapinski said talk of rate cuts was premature.

"In our opinion, the post-meeting press release cannot rule out at least a slightly dovish correction - in relation to a sharp drop in inflation," Krynska said.

Polish inflation eased to a headline rate of 13.0% in May, its lowest in over a year.

