Polish c.bank leaves main interest rate unchanged

By Anna Koper

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank has left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75%, it said on Wednesday, playing a waiting game in light of forecasts for inflation to peak in the first half of 2023.

Price growth in emerging Europe's largest economy last year hit levels not seen for a quarter of a century, but central bankers have said they are waiting to assess the impact of policy tightening that has increased rates by a cumulative 665 basis points so far.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect interest rates to remain on hold until the end of 2023.

"The position of Governor (Adam) Glapinski and the majority of the MPC clearly indicates a lack of willingness to further tighten monetary conditions," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

"All the more so as in the external environment there are signs of a stabilisation of inflationary tensions; for example, decreases in commodity prices."

Other central banks in the region have also opted to keep rates on hold because of concern over an economic slowdown.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% in December, while the Czech National Bank (CNB) kept rates on hold for a fourth straight meeting while not giving up the option of further tightening.

