Polish c.bank keeps rates steady in surprise move

Adds zloty in paragraph 8

WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Wednesday, pausing its easing cycle in a surprise decision as markets waited to see its latest inflation projections.

Inflation has fallen sharply since hitting a peak of 18.4% in February, but it remains well above the banks 1.5-3.5% target range and some economists and policymakers have said it could start to rise again in early 2024.

CPI was 6.5% in October according to a flash estimate from the statistics office.

Ahead of the publication of the central bank's latest forecasts at 1500 GMT, Piotr Bielski, head of economic analysis at Santander Bank Polska, said that there was no shortage of arguments for keeping rates on hold.

"Firstly, the latest data show signals of improvement in economic activity and an announcement of a revival in demand," he said. "Secondly, a change of government means greater uncertainty regarding economic and fiscal policy."

An alliance of pro-European Union parties won a majority in an Oct. 15 election in Poland. Some economists have said that rate cuts before the election were designed to help the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and that the central bank could take a more hawkish turn after the election.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the central bank to cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.50%.

The zloty currency EURPLN=D3 firmed following the decision and was 0.57% stronger against the euro at 1412 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Alan Charlish, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.