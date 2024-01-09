Polish c.bank keeps rates steady amid inflation uncertainty

Adds quotes and background throughout

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank kept its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Tuesday, remaining in wait-and-see mode as expected amid a still unclear outlook for inflation.

Prices rose less than expected in December according to a flash estimate from the statistics office, but risks remain as there are question marks over future government policy on regulated energy prices and VAT on food.

"Although it is already known that the end of 2023 brought a further slowdown in inflation ... there is a lot of uncertainty as to its development over the course of this year," said Monika Kurtek, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy.

"The Monetary Policy Council, as it previously signalled, is waiting for March, when, firstly, it will be known how much the CPI index dropped at the beginning of this year, and, secondly, it will have new forecasts for inflation and GDP in the following quarters."

All 26 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast that the central bank would keep rates stable.

The Polish central bank slashed the cost of credit by a total of 100 basis points in September and October. It has kept rates on hold since then, citing uncertainty over regulatory and fiscal policy after a broad coalition of pro-European Union parties won a majority in a general election.

