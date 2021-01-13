Polish c.bank holds rates steady, but says FX interventions possible

Adds quotes, details

WARSAW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Wednesday that it may intervene in the foreign exchange market to help support the economy, after it decided to leave its main interest rate unchanged at 0.1%.

The central bank has repeatedly said that the strength of the Polish zloty EURPLN= could threaten Poland's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and governor Adam Glapinski confirmed in a recent interview that it had been intervening to weaken the currency.

"In order to strengthen the impact of NBP's monetary policy easing on the economy, NBP may also intervene in the foreign exchange market," the central bank said in a statement.

Despite the central bank's fears, Polish exports have posted robust growth and the economy has proved more resilient to the COVID-19 pandemic than many others.

Glapinski startled economists in December when excerpts of an interview were published in which he said rate cuts were possible in the first quarter. However, in the full text, which appeared in January, he also said that in the baseline scenario rates would stay on hold.

"The full content of the interview with the National Bank of Poland (NBP) governor indicated that stable interest rates is still the most likely scenario. So the result of the January Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meeting is not a surprise," said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department at Santander Bank Polska.

Poland's benchmark interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since rate-setters slashed the cost of borrowing three times by a cumulative 140 basis points during the first wave of the economically damaging COVID-19 pandemic in spring.

Of 21 analysts polled by Reuters, 19 had expected rates to remain on hold.

The Polish zloty, which had been broadly stable throughout the day, started to weaken after the release of The NBP's statement, and was 0.20% softer on the day at 1533 GMT.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Koper and Justyna Pawlak Editing by Mark Heinrich, William Maclean)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 104 25 27 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.