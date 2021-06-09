Polish c.bank holds fire, saying CPI spike is temporary

Adds details

WARSAW, June 9 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank kept its main interest rate stable at 0.1% on Wednesday, it said in a statement, choosing to keep borrowing costs low to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic despite rising inflation.

Price growth in central and eastern Europe is the highest in the European Union and both the Hungarian and Czech central banks have flagged possible rate hikes as soon as this month, but Polish governor Adam Glapinski has previously said he thinks rates should stay on hold until at least mid-2022.

All of the 18 analysts in a Reuters poll expected the main interest rate to remain unchanged on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the sources and the expected temporary nature of inflation exceeding the NBP's target, as well as the uncertainty about the persistence and scale of the economic recovery, NBP is keeping interest rates unchanged," the bank said in a statement.

Glapinski has said that factors boosting inflation, such as fuel prices and administered costs for services such as refuse collection, are temporary and not affected by monetary policy. On Wednesday the bank reiterated that it expects inflation to decline in 2022.

"The Council is preparing the ground for significantly higher CPI projections, not necessarily immediate tightening," ING said in a note.

The Polish zloty EURPLN=, which had traded firmer against the euro earlier in the session, was 0.22% weaker at 1534 GMT.

The National Bank of Poland's dovish tone was in contrast to other regional central banks.

National Bank of Hungary (NBH) deputy governor Barnabas Virag said on Wednesday the central bank would act pro-actively to counter rising inflation risks and will launch a tightening cycle later this month. Policymakers in the Czech Republic could soon follow suit.

The Polish central bank said on Wednesday it would continue to buy government and government-backed bonds on the secondary market and would continue to offer bill discount credit, which makes loans cheaper for companies.

It's main interest rate has been at a record low since May 2020.

