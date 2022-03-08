Polish c.bank hikes rates as war set to stoke inflation

By Anna Koper

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank (NBP) raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points to 3.50% on Tuesday, delivering a hike above analysts' expectations as it substantially raised its inflation forecasts due to the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent central European currencies into freefall and led to a surge in oil and gas prices, adding to inflationary pressures that were already among the highest in Europe.

"In 2022, inflation will remain markedly elevated, which – apart from factors amplifying inflation so far – will be due to the economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," the central bank said in a statement.

The bank raised its forecast for inflation in 2022 to 9.3–12.2%, well above the 5.1–6.5% it forecast in November.

However, economists say that central banks will also need to weigh the war's impact on growth when tightening policy.

The NBP lowered its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.4–5.3% in 2022, compared with the 3.8–5.9% forecast in November.

"This decision is a compromise solution, it is a bigger hike than the 50 basis points used in previous months, but it is less than the 100 basis points expected by some analysts," said Piotr Bielski, director of the economic analysis department of Santander Bank Polski.

"On the one hand, this is a move that is a response to the weakness of the currency and, on the other, to the deterioration of macroeconomic forecasts."

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the main interest rate to rise by 50 basis points to 3.25%.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= has lost around 5.8% since Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24, as investors ditched central European currencies in favour of safer assets.

The Czech and Polish national banks both intervened on foreign exchange markets on Friday to prop up their currencies.

"NBP may intervene in the foreign exchange market, in particular to limit fluctuations of the zloty exchange rate that are inconsistent with the direction of monetary policy," it said on Tuesday.

The zloty EURPLN=, which had firmed as much as 2.4% against the euro earlier in the day, pared its gains after the decision and was 1.3% firmer at 1616 GMT.

"Frankly speaking I think the market was hoping for a bigger rate hike," said a Warsaw-based currency trader. "Yesterday PKO BP and Pekao SA were calling for a 100 basis-point hike and I think the market got a little bit over excited."

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alex Richardson)

