Polish c.bank hikes main rate to 2.25%, as expected

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% on Tuesday, it said, delivering a hike in line with analysts' estimates in the face of surging inflation.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1530 GMT.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)

