Polish c.bank governor sees stable rates until March

By Karol Badohal

WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Interest rates in Poland will probably remain on hold until March and are unlikely to rise thereafter, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, as he stressed that decisions depended on data as well as fiscal and regulatory policy.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) kept its main interest rate on hold at 5.75% on Tuesday, pointing to uncertainty over the second half inflation outlook due to questions over future government policy on regulated energy prices and VAT on food.

"Probably nothing will change until the end of March," Governor Adam Glapinski told a news conference.

"(After March) inflation will definitely be higher because there are certain regulatory actions taking place that increase inflation," he said. "Whether it is enough to raise rates is the council's decision, but maybe I can risk saying... that I doubt it."

The central bank's next set of economic forecasts will be published in March.

He said that the central bank was "not in any cycle" and that decisions were taken based on incoming data.

Inflation fell more than expected in December reaching 6.1%, a sharp decline from the 18.4% peak it hit in February 2023 but still above the central bank's 1.5-3.5% target range.

Glapinski said that inflation would fall to the target range or thereabouts in March, but would probably rise again in the second half of the year as government support to keep food and energy prices down was phased out.

He said that it could reach 6-8%.

Glapinski said that a continued gradual decline in core inflation would help bring the headline figure to the target range on a lasting basis and that the central bank continued to expect this to happen in late 2025. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Karol Badohal, Anna Koper; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne) ((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: POLAND RATES/GLAPINSKI (UPDATE 1)

