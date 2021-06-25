Polish c.bank governor says exit from unconventional policy should be gradual

WARSAW, June 25 (Reuters) - The process of exiting unconventional monetary policy measures must be spread over time, Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski said in an article published on Friday.

Poland's central bank started buying government and government-secured bonds during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and Glapinski has said its asset purchase programme will be wound up before it raises rates.

"Determining the optimal exit strategy from unconventional monetary policy measures is quite a challenge," Adam Glapinski wrote in the article for French newspaper L'Opinion.

"However, one can certainly say that this process – both around the world and in Poland – should be wisely spread over time and treated as an element of continuity of the central bank's policies," he said.

Poland's main interest rate has been at a record low of 0.1% since May 2020.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz Editing by Gareth Jones)

