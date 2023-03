WARSAW, March 6 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski will hold a press conference at 1400 GMT on Thursday, the bank said on Monday.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) meets to decide on interest rates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.