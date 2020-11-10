Polish c.bank forecasts smaller drop in 2020 GDP but tough Q4

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland's economy will contract by less than previously feared in 2020, according to projections in the central bank's latest inflation report, although the fourth quarter is expected to be tougher than anticipated in the summer.

Central Europe's largest economy rebounded strongly after lockdown measures were eased in May, but soaring infection rates have seen many shops and entertainment venues close again and the possibility of stricter curbs on public life in the weeks and months ahead.

"The GDP path in the current projection was shifted upwards by the higher than expected growth in 2020 Q2," the central bank said in its November inflation report.

"The impact of the government anti-crisis programmes supporting the labour market and enterprises turned out to be stronger than assumed in the July projection," it added.

The central bank now forecasts that gross domestic product (GDP) will fall by 3.5% in 2020, compared to the 5.4% drop forecast in July.

However, it expects GDP to shrink by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, more than July's forecast of 5.3%.

"Due to the growing uncertainty and negative sentiment... caused by the resurgence of the pandemic, in 2020 Q4 and in 2021 private consumption might temporarily run slightly below the level forecast in July," the central bank said.

The November projection shows CPI at a higher level in 2020-2022 than forecast in July - at 3.4% in 2020, 2.6% in 2021 and 2.7% in 2022.

"Despite the current increase in the number of infections, stronger demand pressure and faster unit labour cost growth compared to the previous forecast round are expected on average over the projection horizon," the central bank said.

