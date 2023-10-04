Polish c.bank cuts main interest rate to 5.75%, as expected

Adds details throughout

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% on Wednesday, a decision that was in line with analysts' estimates.

The decision came after the central bank stunned markets by delivering a 75 basis point cut at its September meeting, a move that sent the zloty currency EURPLN=D3 tumbling and which critics said was politically motivated.

Poland will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 15, with the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party vying for a third term in office.

Inflation in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing fell to single digits in September, reaching 8.2% year-on-year according to a statistics office estimate.

"The cut is not a surprise to us, especially considering the latest inflation readings," said Agata Filipowicz-Rybicka, chief economist at Alior Bank.

"In the coming months, we expect inflation to continue to decline, therefore further rate cuts are likely until the end of this year."

The zloty was 0.65% firmer against the euro at 1318 GMT.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Christina Fincher)

