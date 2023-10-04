News & Insights

Polish c.bank cuts main interest rate to 5.75%, as expected

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

October 04, 2023 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Poland (NBP) cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% on Wednesday, a decision that was in line with analysts' estimates.

The decision came after the central bank stunned markets by delivering a 75 basis point cut at its September meeting, a move that sent the zloty currency EURPLN=D3 tumbling and which critics said was politically motivated.

Poland will hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 15, with the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party vying for a third term in office.

Inflation in the largest economy in the European Union's eastern wing fell to single digits in September, reaching 8.2% year-on-year according to a statistics office estimate.

"The cut is not a surprise to us, especially considering the latest inflation readings," said Agata Filipowicz-Rybicka, chief economist at Alior Bank.

"In the coming months, we expect inflation to continue to decline, therefore further rate cuts are likely until the end of this year."

The zloty was 0.65% firmer against the euro at 1318 GMT.

A statement following the decision will be published at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish, Karol Badohal, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; editing by Christina Fincher)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.