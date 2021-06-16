Polish c.bank buys bonds worth PLN 2.03 bln

WARSAW, June 16 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank bought government and government-secured bonds worth a total of 2.03 billion zlotys ($545.60 million) at an auction on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It had offered to buy bonds worth up to 10 billion zlotys.

($1 = 3.7207 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish)

