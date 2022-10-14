Polish c. banker Kotecki says rates should be several percentage points higher

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Polish central bank has several percentage points of space to increase interest rates as inflation is set to keep rising and Poland doesn't face recession, rate setter Ludwik Kotecki said on Friday.

"In my opinion there are several percentage points of space," Kotecki told TVN24 television when asked to what level rates in Poland should be increased.

