Polish broadcast tower firm Emitel plans IPO in Warsaw - sources

(Adds details) WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners plans to list its Polish broadcast infrastructure firm Emitel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the first half of this year, two market sources said. The initial public offering (IPO) for Emitel, valued at about 150 million euros ($164 million), would be the first major new listing on the Warsaw exchange since 2017. The sources said the IPO would include existing and new shares, while Alinda Capital would preserve its majority stake. The bourse has struggled to attract listings because of investor concerns about taxation and other policies introduced by Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party and because companies can often find cheaper funding via other routes. A successful IPO by Emitel could encourage other companies to launch offerings on the Warsaw exchange, sources said. Alinda Capital bought Emitel in 2014 from Montagu Private Equity for an estimated 840 million euros. An Emitel spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. Alinda Capital could not immediately be reached. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: POLAND IPO/EMITEL (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.