Polish broadcast tower firm Emitel plans IPO in Warsaw - sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners plans to list its Polish broadcast infrastructure firm Emitel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the first half of this year, two market sources said.

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners plans to list its Polish broadcast infrastructure firm Emitel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the first half of this year, two market sources said. The initial public offering (IPO) for Emitel, valued at about 150 million euros ($164 million), would include existing and new shares. Alinda Capital will preserve its majority stake, they said. An Emitel spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.barteczko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: POLAND IPO/EMITEL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More