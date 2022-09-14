Polish Bogdanka CEO may lose job after coal output target cut

Adds quote from deputy PM, company spokeswoman, details

GDANSK/WARSZAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Polish state-controlled miner Lubelski Wegiel Bodganka LWBP.WAmay lose his job after the company cut its2022 coal production target, adding to worries about a winter energy crunch. Bogdanka on Wednesday cut its coal output target by 10% to about 8.3 million tonnes due to the clamping of a longwall section in one of its fields.

The supervisory board of Bogdanka will discuss a motion on Friday to remove the mine's chief executive from his post, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin tweeted less than an hour after the miner made the announcement.

Sasin oversees state-controlled assets in the government.

Lower output in Bogdanka comes as Poland is coping with a massive increase in coal prices and shortages of the fuel after banning imports of coal from Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union's top coal producer imported around 8 million tonnes from Russia in 2021 that supplemented domestic output of 55 million tonnes.

"This was sudden and unexpected, this is how geology works. The pressure is being monitored constantly underground and we had no grounds to anticipate it," Bogdanka spokeswoman Dorota Choma told Reuters. She added that the clamped wall is 800 metres below ground.

Bogdanka said it was working to free the affected sections and resume extraction, without providing details.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Karol Badohal and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Louise Heavens, Clarence Fernandez and Kmi Coghill)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.