Polish biggest retailer LPP to hike prices on all markets

GDANSK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Polish biggest retailer LPP LPPP.WA will increase product prices of all its brands in every market it operates on, Deputy CEO Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Thursday.

The price rises are estimated at 7% to more than 12%.

Lutkiewicz added that the company does not see its sales trends shifting from expensive brands towards cheaper ones.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Adrianna Ebert; editing by Jason Neely)

((Mateusz.Rabiega@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 67 57;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.