Polish biggest retailer LPP to hike prices on all markets

Mateusz Rabiega
Adrianna Ebert
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Polish biggest retailer LPP will increase product prices of all its brands in every market it operates on, Deputy CEO Przemyslaw Lutkiewicz said on Thursday.

The price rises are estimated at 7% to more than 12%.

Lutkiewicz added that the company does not see its sales trends shifting from expensive brands towards cheaper ones.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Adrianna Ebert)

