Polish banks remain resilient, but forex loan case looms, cbank says

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - The Polish banking sector remains resilient, but its profitability may be limited by an upcoming court ruling on foreign-mortgage loans, the central bank said on Wednesday in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

"Banks' capital is sufficient to absorb losses resulting from the implementation of even extreme macroeconomic scenarios. The liquidity situation of the sector also remains stable," the central bank wrote.

However, it said legal and regulatory uncertainty constitutes a risk for financial stability, while the main challenge is the "financial consequences of legal risk" related to foreign-exchange loans.

The European Union's top court will issue a verdict on Thursday in a case brought by Polish borrowers over their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages. An adviser to the court backed borrowers in February, and while his opinion is not binding the court usually follows it.

The country's banking regulator has warned it could cost the sector 100 billion zlotys ($24.12 billion).

"If the judgement ... turns out to be consistent with the opinion of the Advocate General of the CJEU, it may mean the need for a further increase in the rate of creating provisions," the central bank wrote.

"(That) means that despite an environment of higher interest rates, which is usually conducive to the profitability of banking activity, the profitability of Polish banks and their ability to accumulate capital internally remains limited."

($1 = 4.1457 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

