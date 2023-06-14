News & Insights

Polish banks remain resilient, but forex loan case looms, cbank says

June 14, 2023 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

WARSAW, June 14 (Reuters) - The Polish banking sector remains resilient, but its profitability may be limited by an upcoming court ruling on foreign-mortgage loans, the central bank said on Wednesday in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report.

"Banks' capital is sufficient to absorb losses resulting from the implementation of even extreme macroeconomic scenarios. The liquidity situation of the sector also remains stable," the central bank wrote.

However, it said legal and regulatory uncertainty constitutes a risk for financial stability, while the main challenge is the "financial consequences of legal risk" related to foreign-exchange loans.

The European Union's top court will issue a verdict on Thursday in a case brought by Polish borrowers over their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages. An adviser to the court backed borrowers in February, and while his opinion is not binding the court usually follows it.

The country's banking regulator has warned it could cost the sector 100 billion zlotys ($24.12 billion).

"If the judgement ... turns out to be consistent with the opinion of the Advocate General of the CJEU, it may mean the need for a further increase in the rate of creating provisions," the central bank wrote.

"(That) means that despite an environment of higher interest rates, which is usually conducive to the profitability of banking activity, the profitability of Polish banks and their ability to accumulate capital internally remains limited."

($1 = 4.1457 zlotys)

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.