Polish banks prepared for FX mortgage ruling -regulator

WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The Polish banking sector is well prepared for the effects of the EU top court's ruling on Swiss Franc mortgages, the Polish financial sector supervisor KNF said on Thursday.

The European Union's top court ruled on Thursday in favour of Polish consumers who took out mortgages in Swiss Francs, allowing them to ask Polish courts to convert their loans into the local currency.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, writing by Alan Charlish; ; editing by John Stonestreet)

