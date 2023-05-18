Polish bank PKO BP's net profit rises 2% in first quarter

Adds details

GDANSK, May 18 (Reuters) - PKO BP's PKO.WA first-quarter net profit rose 2% to 1.45 billion zlotys ($350 million), supported by income growth, which helped to offset legal risk costs, Poland's biggest bank said on Thursday.

The profit topped the 1.41 billion zlotys expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The results included 967 million zlotys in costs related to Polish banks' ongoing troubles with foreign exchange mortgage loans.

Thousands of people in Poland took out foreign exchange mortgage loans more than a decade ago to take advantage of lower interest rates, but ultimately found themselves struggling to meet the interest costs.

Bank's first-quarter net interest income rose more than 35% year-on-year to 4.19 billion zlotys. The net interest margin rose to 4.32% from 3.28% year ago and 4.19% in the previous quarter.

PKO BP said the increase in net interest income and net interest margin reflected further improvement in interest income earned from its bond portfolio and collateral, as well as a slowdown in the increase in financing costs.

At end of March, the bank's return on equity - a measure of profitability - was at 15.7%, with its cost to income ratio at 35.8% and Tier 1 capital - a measure of a bank's financial strength - at 17.42%.

Its total capital ratio reached 18.58%.

In the first quarter, PKO BP's cost of risk came in at 59 basis points, down 17 bps year-on-year and up 13 bps quarter-on-quarter.

As at March 31, the bank recorded nearly 48.1 thousand applications for mediation in relation to foreign exchange mortgages, with total number of settlements concluded at 27,405.

At the end of the first quarter, PKO BP said 22,193 court proceedings were pending against bank relating to FX mortgage loans with total value in dispute of 9.05 billion zlotys.

At 0750 GMT PKO BP shares were up 1.7%.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

