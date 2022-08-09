Polish bank PKO BP names fourth CEO in past 15 months

By Mateusz Rabiega

GDANSK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest lender PKO BP PKO.WA on Tuesday named Pawel Gruza as chief executive officer, the fourth time in 15 months the bank has changed leadership.

The previous CEO, Iwona Duda, resigned without providing a reason, the bank said.

The nominee will act as a deputy CEO until the country's regulator (KNF) approves the change. In the meantime, Gruza will oversee management operations.

Since 2018, Gruza has served as vice president of the management board for international assets at Polish miner KGHM KGH.WA. In past he was also Poland's deputy finance minister.

Duda had been the bank's chief executive officer for almost 10 months, following the resignation of Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski in October, just four months after his appointment.

In May 2021, Zbigniew Jagiello submitted a surprise resignation as CEO.

So far this year, the bank's stock is down over 40% compared with a 25% fall in Poland's main blue chip index .WIG20, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega, Patrycja Zaras and Adrianna Ebert; Editing by David Evans and Lisa Shumaker)

