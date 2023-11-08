Polish bank Pekao turns to profit in Q3

Adds details about net interest income, margin from paragraph 3 onwards

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland's second-biggest lender Pekao PEO.WA reported a net profit of 1.72 billion zlotys ($413 million) in the third quarter on Wednesday, beating estimates, after a loss a year earlier due to relief measures for mortgage payers.

Analysts had expected the bank to report net profit of 1.69 billion zlotys in a company-provided consensus in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

The lender's third-quarter loss in 2022 was 544 million zlotys.

Pekao said its net interest income jumped to 3.02 billion zlotys from 398 million zlotys a year ago.

Last year, its net profit was weighed down by the cost of a mortgage payment holiday scheme, introduced by the government to help homeowners whose monthly instalments surged due to rising interest rates.

Under the scheme, mortgage owners were allowed to postpone up to eight instalments in 2022-23.

An increase in income along with a decrease in regulatory costs also helped its results in the September quarter, the bank added.

The net interest margin (NIM), a measure of how much money banks make from lending after deducting interest paid to depositors, was down to 4.21% from 4.30% in the second quarter.

The lender said it expects a deterioration in NIM in the coming quarters due to falling interest rates.

Underlying cost of risk for the period was down to 42 basis points from 51 basis points in the second quarter.

($1 = 4.1680 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Tom Hogue and Janane Venkatraman)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.