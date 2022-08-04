PEO

Polish bank Pekao does not expect risk costs to exceed strategy projections

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

GDANSK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Polish bank Pekao expects its cost of risk not to exceed the projections set in the bank's strategy, Chief Financial Officer Pawel Straczynski said during a press conference on Thursday.

The strategy aimed for the cost of risk management to stay between 50 to 60 basis points. As of the end of the second quarter, the bank reported that the standard cost of risk stood at 51 basis points.

