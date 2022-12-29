Polish Allegro.eu unit fined for violation of competition rules

GDANSK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Polish unit of Luxembourg-based shopping platform Allegro.eu ALEP.WA has been fined over 210 million zlotys ($47.66 million) by Polish anti-monopoly office UOKIK.

UOKIK said the fine was handed out because the company had broken competition rules and violated of its own terms and conditions, putting customers interest at risk.

($1 = 4.4058 zlotys)

(Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Alison Williams)

