Polish Allegro sets IPO price at 43 zloty/shr

Contributor
Marcin Goclowski Reuters
Published

Polish e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday that it set its initial public offering price at 43 zloty ($10.92) per share, valuing new shares that are to be sold at total 1 billion zloty, as expected.

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday that it set its initial public offering price at 43 zloty ($10.92) per share, valuing new shares that are to be sold at total 1 billion zloty, as expected.

The company, with a planned market value of 44 billion zloty, plans to debut on the Warsaw stock exchange on Oct. 12 and will become one of the biggest listed firms.

($1 = 3.9365 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More