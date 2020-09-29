Polish Allegro sets IPO price at 43 zloty/shr

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Polish e-commerce platform Allegro said on Tuesday that it set its initial public offering price at 43 zloty ($10.92) per share, valuing new shares that are to be sold at total 1 billion zloty, as expected.

The company, with a planned market value of 44 billion zloty, plans to debut on the Warsaw stock exchange on Oct. 12 and will become one of the biggest listed firms.

($1 = 3.9365 zlotys)

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.