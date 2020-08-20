Polish Airline Enter Air To Purchase Up To Four Boeing 737-8 Jets

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced that the Polish airline Enter Air has placed a new order for two 737-8 airplanes plus options for two more jets.

When the new purchase agreement is fully exercised, Enter Air's 737 MAX fleet would rise to 10 aircraft.

"Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come," said Grzegorz Polaniecki, general director and board member, Enter Air.

Enter Air and Boeing have also reached a deal to address the commercial impacts stemming from the grounding of the 737 MAX fleet. While the details of the agreement remains confidential, the compensation would be provided in a number of forms and staggered over a period of time, the companies said.

"In the settlement with Boeing, we agreed to revise the delivery schedule for the previously-ordered airplanes in response to current market conditions," according to Polaniecki.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.