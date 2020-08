Polish airline Enter Air to buy up to four Boeing 737-8 jets

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Wednesday Poland's Enter Air ENTP.WA placed a new order for two 737-8 aircraft with options for two more jets.

When the purchase agreement is fully exercised, Enter Air's 737 MAX fleet will rise to 10 aircraft, Boeing said.

"Following the rigorous checks that the 737 MAX is undergoing, I am convinced it will be the best aircraft in the world for many years to come," said Grzegorz Polaniecki, board member of Enter Air.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

