WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk will resign from his post, he said on Wednesday, amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish)

