Polish 2019 economic growth slows to 4.0% -statistics office

Poland's economic growth slowed to 4.0% last year from 5.1% in 2018, the country's statistics office said on Wednesday, with economists attributing the drop to lower than expected consumption despite hefty government handouts.
