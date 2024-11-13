Poligrafici Printing Reports Revenue Dip Amidst Contract Changes

Poligrafici Printing S.p.A. (IT:POPR) has released an update.

Poligrafici Printing S.p.A. reported a decrease in consolidated revenues to 15.5 million Euros for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to contract revisions and lower material costs. Despite the drop in revenues, the company managed to maintain a solid EBITDA margin of 23%, slightly up from the previous year. The company also navigated production challenges during the summer, impacting distribution costs.

