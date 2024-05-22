poLight ASA Concludes AGM with Key Approvals

poLight ASA (DE:3OL0) has released an update.

poLight ASA successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 22nd, 2024, where all resolutions were adopted as proposed by the Board and Nomination Committee, including approval of the annual accounts and remuneration for board members and auditors. The company, known for its patented tunable optics technology, covered its financial year 2023 loss using the share premium fund and retained earnings.

