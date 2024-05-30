News & Insights

poLight ASA Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

poLight ASA (DE:3OL0) has released an update.

poLight ASA will unveil its Q1 2024 financial results on June 4, 2024, with a public presentation by CEO Øyvind Isaksen and CFO Alf Henning Bekkevik in Oslo, Norway, and a live webcast. The report and presentation materials will be accessible online, with a recorded webcast available shortly after the event. The company specializes in tunable optics technology and holds over 160 patents, with applications ranging from consumer electronics to healthcare.

