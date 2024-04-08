Policymakers, Industry Leaders To Gather in Washington, DC for Annual Bitcoin Policy Summit

Leading Bitcoin advocates, academics and a bipartisan coalition of United States policymakers are set to gather at the National Press Club Ballroom in Washington, DC for the second annual Bitcoin Policy Summit hosted by the Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI). Bitcoin Magazine is partnering with BPI to host a live stream of the event on its YouTube channel and social media platforms.

With a lineup featuring politicians Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Congressman Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Wiley Nickel (D-NC), Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), the summit is gearing up to be a nexus of Bitcoin and the political sphere in the United States. The participation of the aforementioned lawmakers underscores a clear bipartisan recognition of the importance of understanding and shaping the future of Bitcoin and digital asset policy work.



Notably, Senators Lummis and Gillibrand have co-authored legislation in the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act. The bill, drafted in 2022, is a significant example of an emerging bipartisan effort to create a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets.



Senator Gillibrand expressed her excitement for the upcoming summit, stating in a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, “As a leader on this issue, I look forward to sharing my ideas and hearing from attendees on how we can write smart policy that allows for responsible innovation, has robust consumer protections, and enables us to root out bad actors.”

As the growth and economic integration of Bitcoin and digital assets continues, the summit's agenda reflects challenges and opportunities presented therein. Discussions will explore into the regulatory frameworks governing Bitcoin financial products and services as well as strategies to foster innovation while protecting civil liberties.



“As a member of the House Financial Services Committee, I'm working to find common ground and advance common sense legislation on Bitcoin and crypto,” said Congressman Wiley Nickel. “I look forward to sharing an update on the work that we’re doing and hoping to accomplish during the rest of the 118th Congress.”



Geopolitical considerations will take the stage in the “Geopolitics of Bitcoin” panel featuring SentinelOne Director Matthew Pines, BlockTrace Head of Operations Ken Egan, Bridger Solutions Co-founder and CEO Jake Langenkamp, and Foundry Vice President of Public Policy Kyle Schneps, as they analyze the implications of Bitcoin and digital assets for the dollar monetary system and global power dynamics.



The summit will also examine the environmental and climate impacts of bitcoin mining operations. Panelists Troy Cross, a Professor at Reed College, and Brian Consolvo Partner at KPMG, are set to speak in a fireside chat: “How Institutions Consider Bitcoin’s Sustainability”. In addition, the use of geothermal energy will be a focal point as the Office Director for the Geothermal Technologies for the U.S. Department of Energy, Lauren Boyd, will also be hosted as a summit participant.

"The annual Bitcoin Policy Summit represents a unique opportunity for collaboration and dialogue among stakeholders from diverse backgrounds,” stated David Zell, Founder of the Bitcoin Policy Institute. “By fostering an inclusive conversation, we can develop informed and effective policies that support innovation while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders."



For more information about the annual Bitcoin Policy Summit, including the full agenda and list of speakers, visit BPI’s website here.



The official Bitcoin Policy Summit live stream can be found on YouTube here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.