Policy tightening may hurt, Swedish Riksbank's Breman says

STOCKHOLM, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Inflation is too high and the interest rate will need to rise to over 2% from the current 0.75% by early 2023, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Anna Breman said in a speech published by the Riksbank on Wednesday.

"We aim to tighten without the Swedish economy having to enter a recession," Breman said. "But it is important to be prepared for the tightening to be severely felt by many households and companies."

The Riksbank delivered its biggest hike in more than 20 years in June, taking the benchmark rate to 0.75% from 0.25%, and said rates would hit about 2% around the start of next year. Its next scheduled policy decision is on Sept. 20.

Swedish inflation, like elsewhere in Europe, has soared over the past year to levels unseen in decades, above all since the war in Ukraine began hitting energy prices.

Long-term inflation expectations in Sweden have remained relatively well anchored around the Riksbank's target. Still, many analysts expect the central bank to have to move more aggressively than it currently predicts.

"I think it is clear we will need further hikes to get back to the inflation target," Breman said during a presentation.

"The rate path ... indicates a benchmark rate of around 2% at the start of 2023. Inflation outcomes have been higher than forecast again. The risk for inflation is on the upside if you look at the near term."

