US Markets
TSLA

Police will serve search warrants on Tesla to get data from vehicle that crashed in Texas

Contributors
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCOTT J. ENGLE

The police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc on Tuesday to secure data from a Model S that crashed in Texas, Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, told Reuters.

April 19 (Reuters) - The police will serve search warrants on Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Tuesday to secure data from a Model S that crashed in Texas, Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4, told Reuters.

He was responding to a tweet by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said, "Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled."

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular