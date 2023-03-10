Police storm German pharmacy holding hostages; explosions heard -Reuters witness

Credit: REUTERS/TILMAN BLASSHOFER

March 10, 2023 — 03:13 pm EST

Written by Tilman Blasshofer for Reuters ->

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - Multiple police wearing tactical gear stormed into a German pharmacy on Friday evening that was the scene of a hostage-taking incident, according to a Reuters witness.

Multiple explosions were heard.

