Police storm German pharmacy holding hostages; explosions heard -Reuters witness

KARLSRUHE, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - Multiple police wearing tactical gear stormed into a German pharmacy on Friday evening that was the scene of a hostage-taking incident, according to a Reuters witness.

Multiple explosions were heard.

