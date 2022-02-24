US Markets

Police start detaining protesters at anti-war rally in Moscow - RIA

Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Police started detaining people at Pushkin Square in central Moscow at an anti-war protest on Thursday, the RIA news agency reported, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine.

Police cordoned off the site, a Reuters reporter said.

