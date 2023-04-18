Police Scotland release 71-year-old man arrested as part of SNP funding probe

Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

April 18, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by Farouq Suleiman for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Police in Scotland said on Tuesday that a 71-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the Scottish National Party's funding was released without charge.

Earlier, police had arrested the suspect in its ongoing inquiry. The party's leader said the arrested man was the SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.