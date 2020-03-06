Police say suspicious device in car in south England not viable

Updates with latest from police

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British police said a suspicious device found in a car in the centre of Luton in south England on Friday was not viable.

Bomb disposal officers were called to examine the device after it was found when police were alerted to reports "of concern for a man in a car. Two men were then arrested near the scene on suspicion of offences relating to explosives.

"This is a complex investigation and we continue to have officers in the area while we work to establish the circumstances which led to the device being found," said Superintendent Jaki Whittred.

Police said a number of nearby houses had been evacuated as a precaution and a second car was being checked by bomb disposal experts (EOD). Surrounding roads remained closed.

"I understand that this is concerning for local residents in Luton but I’d like to reassure you that our officers, EOD specialists, and a number of our partner agencies are working closely together to ensure the safety of the public," Whittred said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Andy Bruce)

