Police Reportedly Raid Headquarters of Bithumb, South Korea’s Largest Exchange
South Korean authorities have reportedly seized Bithumb, one of the countryâs biggest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume.
- The Seoul Newspaper reported Wednesday that officers from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agencyâs Intelligent Crime Investigation Unit had raided Bithumbâs headquarters, located in the capitalâs central Gangnam District.
- The police action was apparently linked to a $25 million token sale hosted on Bithumb and a proposed acquisition by a Singapore platform, BTHMB, that never materialized.
- Per a report from TheNews, some investors said they lost millions participating in the sale.
- Bithumbâs chairman, Lee Jung-hoon has been accused of fraud and illicitly sending funds overseas.
- CoinDesk has approached Bithumb for confirmation.
- This is the second raid on a Korean cryptocurrency exchange in a week.
- Last week, police seized Coinbit â the countryâs third-largest exchange â on allegations it had faked most of its trading volumes.
- Bithumb is one of Koreaâs largest cryptocurrency exchanges â 24h trading volume stood at over $365 million, according to CoinGecko.
- The exchange appeared to still be active at press time.
