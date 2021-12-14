US Markets

Police probing murders of Toronto billionaires seek to identify suspect seen in video

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canadian police said on Tuesday that for the first time they were seeking to identify a suspect in the murders of a pharmaceutical billionaire couple in Toronto four years ago.

Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were found hanging by belts from a railing at their mansion in late 2017. Police are treating the case as a targeted double murder.

Toronto police showed surveillance video of a person walking through the snow near the Shermans' house at around the same time as the murders. The amount of time the individual could not be spotted on video footage from other cameras in the area was very suspicious, they said.

"This individual is a suspect," Brandon Price of the Toronto police told a briefing. Police though were unable to determine the person's age, weight, skin color or gender, he added.

Police said last year they had identified a person of interest in the case but gave no details.

Barry Sherman founded Apotex in 1974 and turned it into a major generic drugmaker before stepping down as chief executive in 2012.

The Sherman family has criticized police handling of the case and hired their own private investigator. The detective completed the work in 2019 but gave no details to the public.

