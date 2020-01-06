Police Investigating Release Of Bedbugs In Walmart Store

(RTTNews) - A Walmart store in Pennsylvania had to close partially after someone released bedbugs in a men's changing room. Further, a closed pill bottle with live bugs was found hidden inside a boy's jacket that was for sale. The manager, who found the bottle, reported it to authorities.

The State law enforcement officers are now investigating the matter to find out the person or people behind the bedbug infestation.

As per reports, a second closed pill bottle was also found in the men's department that contained dead bedbugs.

The CNN quoted a Walmart spokesperson saying that the company is taking the matter seriously and are fully co-operating with law enforcement on their investigation. The spokesperson said, "A third-party pest management service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess next steps. In the meantime, we have blocked off the impacted area."

The affected areas reportedly were checked by health safety company Ecolab, which confirmed the presence of bedbugs in the store.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, bed bugs are small, flat, parasitic insects that feed solely on the blood of people and animals. They can live for months without feeding. They do not spread disease, but can cause itching that may lead to excessive scratching and secondary skin infection.

Generally, treating a bedbug infestation is an expensive matter. CNN reported that professional extermination of bedbugs typically costs $200 to $1,500 per room.

