Police intervenes to unblock TotalEnergies' Gonfreville refinery

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Police intervened early Friday morning to disperse refinery workers holding a blockage of the TotalEnergies TTFE.PA Gonfreville refinery in Normandy, a CGT labour union representative said.

Police freed access to the refinery so that requisitioned staff could go to work.

"Police forces intervened to remove strikers," Alexis Antonioli, secretary-general at Gonfreville for the hardline CGT union, told Reuters.

Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio that 15% of French petrol stations were still experiencing disruptions, adding 10 fuel depot out of 200 were still blocked.

Industrial action disrupting French refineries has left some petrol stations short of fuel as strikes stretched into a 16th day on Thursday, also hitting liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, power supply and nuclear reactor maintenance.

