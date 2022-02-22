US Markets
Police in large numbers at Amsterdam Apple Store; broadcaster reports hostage taking

Toby Sterling Reuters
Dutch police were present in heavy numbers outside an Apple store in downtown Amsterdam on Tuesday in what local broadcaster AT5 reported was a hostage-taking during an apparent robbery.

Video clips on the broadcaster's website appeared to show a person being held at gunpoint in the store. Amsterdam police said in a tweet they are present on the Leidesplein, where the store is located, and would provide updates.

