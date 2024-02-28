News & Insights

Police from US, Mexico, Guatemala to collaborate on border security

MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Guatemala will create a trilateral working group focused on security, law enforcement and border infrastructure, the three nations said on Wednesday.

Police authorities from the countries will collaborate to detect security deficiencies, exchange information and develop operation plans, the countries said in a joint statement.

"This effort will build on and expand existing partnerships to address shared challenges at our borders," the countries said.

The nations will also launch a dashboard with shared data on migration flows, they said, also committing to "expand access to labor mobility pathways."

