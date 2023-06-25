News & Insights

Police detain 50 after Pride march in Istanbul

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

June 25, 2023 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by Bulent Usta and Dilara Senkaya for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Turkish police detained at least 50 people on Sunday after Istanbul's LGBT community held their annual Pride march.

The government led by President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party has toughened its stance on LGBTQ+ freedoms. Speaking after his election victory in a runoff last month, Erdogan accused opposition parties of being "pro-LGBT".

On Sunday, police in riot gear prevented access to Istiklal Avenue, the traditional venue for Pride marches, as well as the central Taksim Square. Streets nearby were blockaded and public transport in the area was suspended.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people carrying rainbow and transgender flags gathered instead in Mistik Park in the Sisli district.

They chanted slogans while organisers read a statement to mark Pride week. A big rainbow flag was hung on a multi-storey car park nearby.

Groups of people carrying rainbow flags marched in the streets of the Sisli district before organisers called on them to disperse.

Police held more than 50 people after the march, organisers said. Amnesty International's Turkey office said at least one person suffered head injuries while being detained by police.

Organisers said their community had already been targeted by Erdogan.

"We don't accept this hate and denial policy," Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week said in their statement.

In the coastal city of Izmir, the country's third largest, police detained at least 44 people on Sunday after authorities banned the Pride march, Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week said.

Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, but hostility to it is widespread and police crackdowns on Pride parades have become tougher over the years.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said on Twitter this month that any activity threatening the traditional family structure would not be allowed.

(Reporting by Bulent Usta and Dilara Senkaya; Writing by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Giles Elgood)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever@reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.